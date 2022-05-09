Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 9th (APAM, AXGN, BBVA, BEP, BEP.UN, CI, CTSH, DISH, DLO, FTS)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 9th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Artisan Partners have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Lower assets under management (AUM) due to the market declines and an increase in expenses ailed the first-quarter 2022 results. Nonetheless, diverse investment strategies across multiple asset classes are expected to aid its financials. A decent liquidity position and any improvement in the economic background balance are tailwinds. Yet, higher investments in technology to support growth prospects will inflate costs and limit bottom-line advancement. Given a high debt-to-equity ratio, its capital deployment plans seem unsustainable. A volatile trend in net outflows over the past years keeps us apprehensive.”

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $329.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $242.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognizant reported strong first-quarter 2022 results, which reflected robust performances across segments, including Healthcare, Products and Resources as well as Communications, Media and Technology. Moreover, acquisitions strengthened the company’s digital capabilities and international prospects. It is witnessing strength in high-quality, lower-cost technology services, including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. The company raised 2022 revenue guidance. Cognizant expects the operating margin to expand sequentially in the second and third quarters and to be lower than the expected full-year guidance in the fourth quarter. However, the ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market is a major concern. Cognizant’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DISH’s first-quarter 2022 results reflected continued subscriber loss in the Pay-TV and SLING TV businesses, primarily due to stiff competition and cord-cutting. Additionally, increasing programming and content expenses, as well as higher retransmission fees, are hurting profitability. Further, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a concern. However, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Moreover, partnership with the likes of Qualcomm, Aviat, Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware, MATRIXX Software and Crown Castle for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research to a buy rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICF's government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. The company has multi-year relationships with several government and commercial clients and serves a diverse set of markets. Global presence and diversity of markets ensures diversified and consistent revenue growth for the company. Buyouts help enhance subject matter knowledge, expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. However, investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions have increased ICF's operating costs and expenses. This is likely to keep the company's bottom line under pressure going forward. The company's shares have declined in the year-to-date period.”

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $175.00 price target on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a buy rating. They currently have C$42.00 price target on the stock.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MDU Resources’ first-quarter earnings are lower than expected. MDU gains from the two-platform business model, expanding operations through acquisitions, and remains poised to benefit from an increasing backlog. Planned investments will strengthen its infrastructure and improve the reliability of services to serve its growing customer base more effectively. The successful retirement of the Heskett I & II coal-fired units will aid the company in cutting emissions. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. MDU construction materials products are marketed despite stiff competition in terms of price, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines may require additional maintenance costs that could adversely affect the operational results. Strict Government regulations and seasonality act as headwinds.”

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$5.65 price target on the stock.

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted first-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as revenues grew year over year. However, the bottom line fell on a year-over-year basis. Revenues at the company’s namesake segment were soft on a same-store sales dip of 1.1%. Same-store sales fell due to lower merchandise sales and early payout options in the reported quarter from the prior-year corresponding period’s reading. For the second quarter of 2022, management anticipates revenues of $1.045-$1.075 billion, down from $1.19 billion generated in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are envisioned between 95 cents and $1.10, lower than earnings of $1.63 delivered in the year-ago quarter.”

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

