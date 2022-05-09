Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.19 million.

Several research firms have commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. 19,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.88 million, a P/E ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.