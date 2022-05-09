STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 188,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in STORE Capital by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

