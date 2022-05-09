STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. 188,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,217. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

