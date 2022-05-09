Stratasys (SSYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its FY22 guidance at $0.14-$0.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.140-$0.190 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 72,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

