Stratus Properties (STRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $39.59 on Monday. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $327.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 601.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

