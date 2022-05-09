Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) recently:
- 5/5/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.
- 3/18/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,062. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
