Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) recently:

5/5/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/27/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

3/18/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,062. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

