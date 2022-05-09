Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SDIG opened at $3.10 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDIG. Compass Point raised their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,555,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

