Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SDIG opened at $3.10 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,555,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
