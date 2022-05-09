Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,555,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

