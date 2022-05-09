Summit Materials, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $27.20 on Monday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 105.9% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 137,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 70,469 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

