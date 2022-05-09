Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Summit Materials reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,785,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $11,024,000.

SUM stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

