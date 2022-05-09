Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM opened at $27.20 on Monday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.