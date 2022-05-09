Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY opened at $8.01 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.
Suncorp Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
