Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY opened at $8.01 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Suncorp Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

