Sunlight Financial (SUNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Sunlight Financial to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SUNL opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.08.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunlight Financial by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 330,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunlight Financial by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 194,122 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
