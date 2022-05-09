Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.37. Sunoco reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $6.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.44. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 73.56%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE SUN opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sunoco by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.