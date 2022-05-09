SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.62.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 2.05. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,127,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SunPower by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

