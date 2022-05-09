Sunworks (SUNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Sunworks to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. On average, analysts expect Sunworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ SUNW opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.70. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, CEO Gaylon Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.
