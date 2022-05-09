Super League Gaming (SLGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Super League Gaming to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Super League Gaming to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

SLGG stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Super League Gaming (Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.