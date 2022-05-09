Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

LON:SUR opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £139.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Sureserve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.40.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

About Sureserve Group (Get Rating)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.