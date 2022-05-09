Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
LON:SUR opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £139.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Sureserve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.40.
About Sureserve Group
