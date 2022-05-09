Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.40, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

