Surgery Partners, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Surgery Partners in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.83. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 408.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $181,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

