Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $13.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

RDFN stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 79,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $65.41.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Redfin by 132.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 49.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

