Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,054,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

