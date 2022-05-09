Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.
Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,054,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.