Susquehanna Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $13.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

