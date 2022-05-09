SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDIT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $935.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 455.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 94.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 62.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 72.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

