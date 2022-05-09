SVB Leerink Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.66). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GBT stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
