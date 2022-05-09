SVB Leerink Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.66). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

