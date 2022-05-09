SVB Leerink Comments on Moderna, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Moderna in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.61. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.14 EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $134.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average is $206.60. Moderna has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

