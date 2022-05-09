SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE AGL opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,634,326.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,453.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,124.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

