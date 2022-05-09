SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.71.

Shares of PODD opened at $205.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72. Insulet has a 52-week low of $191.26 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

