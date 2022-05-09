Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,648 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.