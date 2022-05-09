Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $385.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 153,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,636,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $274.71 on Monday. Synopsys has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.