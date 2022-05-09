T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $9.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

TMUS stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

