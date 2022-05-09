TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €28.40 ($29.89) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.47% from the stock’s previous close.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.30 ($27.68).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.64 ($0.67) during trading on Monday, hitting €18.15 ($19.11). 353,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.19. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €18.55 ($19.53) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($30.92). The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

