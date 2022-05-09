Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $114.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $113.45 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.