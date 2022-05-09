Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $114.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $113.45 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 501,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,207,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

