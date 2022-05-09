Talkspace, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talkspace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million.

TALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talkspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talkspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $1.30 on Monday. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

In other news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Talkspace during the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talkspace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $6,915,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

