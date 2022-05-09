Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $2,413,754.24 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.45. 1,600,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,695. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after acquiring an additional 528,762 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after acquiring an additional 629,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 51,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

