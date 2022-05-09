Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Ian Robert Currie Buys 8,775 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Director Ian Robert Currie purchased 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55.

Shares of TVE stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,442. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$7.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.41.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.