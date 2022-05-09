Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.59. 71,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,426. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $461,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

