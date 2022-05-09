Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 71,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

