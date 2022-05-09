Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of TPR opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

