Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Buys $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) Director Michael Ackermann acquired 100,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. 386,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,059. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
