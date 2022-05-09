Taseko Mines Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
