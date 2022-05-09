Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter.

TGB has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

