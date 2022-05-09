Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Cut to GBX 189 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 191 ($2.39) to GBX 189 ($2.36) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.10% from the stock’s current price.
TW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.44) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.43).
TW opened at GBX 123.45 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.11. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 124.74 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.02 ($2.31).
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
