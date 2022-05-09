Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT Lowered to GBX 189

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 191 ($2.39) to GBX 189 ($2.36) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $$1.61 during trading on Monday. 79,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

