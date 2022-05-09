TD Securities Cuts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$32.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.16.

Shares of DRETF traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.43. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

