TD Securities Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

RCI stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.11. 65,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,841,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,428,000 after acquiring an additional 130,365 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,787,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,151 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

