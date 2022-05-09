TD Securities Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.
RCI stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.11. 65,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,841,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,428,000 after acquiring an additional 130,365 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,787,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,151 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.