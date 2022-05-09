TD Securities Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) to Buy

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.46.

BEP.UN traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$44.23. 111,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$52.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

