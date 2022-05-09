TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,764,609. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

